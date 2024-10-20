Aurora Labs Expands Role in Defense with New Order

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd has secured a second purchase order from the Australian Department of Defence to supply advanced 3D metal printed components, highlighting its growing role in the Defense sector. This order, valued at $46,094, strengthens Aurora Labs’ position in the Defense and Aerospace markets, showcasing the trust and confidence in its cutting-edge 3D printing technology. The deal signifies Aurora’s strategic expansion into high-value sectors, aligning with Australia’s defense industry needs.

