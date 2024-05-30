Aurora Labs Director Increases Stake

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Limited has announced an update on its director Mel Ashton’s interests, reporting an indirect acquisition of 1,000,000 ordinary shares and 500,000 unlisted options, which now brings his total holdings to 4,286,992 ordinary shares and 1,636,364 unlisted options after the transaction. The shares and options, valued at $30,000, were obtained following Ashton’s participation in a recent company placement and shareholder approval. No securities were disposed of in this change, which was for personal use only.

