Aurora Labs Director Increases Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 05:24 am EDT

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Limited’s Director, Terry Stinson, has reported an increase in his indirect interest in the company, acquiring 166,667 Ordinary Shares and 83,333 Unlisted Options through a Family Trust, following a shareholder-approved placement. The transaction, valued at $5,000, has raised his total holdings to 837,974 Ordinary Shares and 196,969 Unlisted Options.

