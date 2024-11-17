News & Insights

Aurora Labs Director Acquires New Options

November 17, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Grant Mooney, a director, acquiring 3 million unlisted options exercisable at $0.14 each by November 2027. This issuance follows shareholder approval at the recent AGM, reflecting strategic moves in the company’s financial maneuvers.

