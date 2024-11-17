Aurora Labs Director Acquires New Options

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Aurora Labs Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Grant Mooney, a director, acquiring 3 million unlisted options exercisable at $0.14 each by November 2027. This issuance follows shareholder approval at the recent AGM, reflecting strategic moves in the company’s financial maneuvers.

For further insights into AU:A3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.