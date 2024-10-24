News & Insights

Aurora Investment Trust Announces Merger Plans

October 24, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aurora Investment Trust PLC (GB:ARR) has released an update.

Aurora Investment Trust PLC has announced a proposed merger with Artemis Alpha Trust, aiming to combine their assets and streamline operations. This strategic move, pending shareholder approval, will result in the creation of an enlarged company named ‘Aurora UK Alpha plc’. Additionally, Aurora is set to distribute an interim dividend of 3.00 pence per share to its existing shareholders.

