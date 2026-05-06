Aurora Investment Council Loads Up on DORM Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Aurora initiated a new stake in Dorman Products, buying 25,612 shares; estimated transaction value is $3.05 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Post-trade, the quarter-end value of Aurora's new Dorman Products position was $2.67 million.

This trade represents a 1.69% increase in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds 25,612 shares worth $2.67 million, making up 1.48% of its 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

The addition expands Aurora's portfolio to 106 reportable U.S. equity positions as of the quarter-end filing.

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On May 6, 2026, Aurora Investment Counsel disclosed a new position in Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM), acquiring 25,612 shares in an estimated $3.05 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, Aurora Investment Counsel established a new stake in Dorman Products, acquiring 25,612 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average quarterly closing price, is $3.05 million. Post-trade, the quarter-end value of Aurora's new Dorman Products position was $2.67 million, reflecting both share accumulation and changes in the underlying stock price.

What else to know

This is a new position for Aurora, now accounting for 1.48% of its $180.32 million in 13F reportable U.S. equity assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:ZTO: $3.76 million (2.1% of AUM)

NYSE:DELL: $3.53 million (2.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:INTU: $3.30 million (1.8% of AUM)

NYSE:ETR: $3.27 million (1.8% of AUM)

NYSE:WTRG: $2.85 million (1.6% of AUM)

As of May 5, 2026, shares of Dorman Products were priced at $119.52, up 4.0% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 24.5 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.15 billion Net income (TTM) $190.24 million Price (as of market close May 5, 2026) $119.52 One-year price change 4.0%

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty vehicles, including manifolds, electronics modules, fluid reservoirs, and chassis components.

Generates revenue through the design, sourcing, and distribution of aftermarket automotive parts sold primarily under proprietary brands to various distribution channels.

Serves automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, specialty markets, salvage yards, and independent parts wholesalers globally.

Dorman Products is a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket, providing a comprehensive range of replacement parts and fasteners for a wide spectrum of vehicles. The company leverages its proprietary brands and broad product offering to address both common and complex repair needs, supporting a diverse customer base across multiple distribution channels. Its scale, product innovation, and established relationships with retailers and distributors underpin its competitive position within the auto parts industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the purchase of more than 25,000 shares of Dorman Products stock during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, Dorman stock has delivered decent returns, but not outstanding ones, in recent years. Shares have advanced by about 39% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

That doesn’t quite match up to the benchmark S&P 500 index, which has delivered gains of 82% over the same period, with a CAGR of 22.2%.

Among other challenges, Dorman’s gross margins have come under pressure. Quarterly gross margins fell to 36% in the most recent quarter, down from a three-year high of 44%. Rising input costs and tariffs are among the macroeconomic culprits that have cut into the company’s profitability.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Entergy and Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.