Aurora Innovation Inc - (AUR) Price Target Increased by 8.76% to 5.07

The average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation Inc - (NASDAQ:AUR) has been revised to 5.07 / share. This is an increase of 8.76% from the prior estimate of 4.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.49% from the latest reported closing price of 3.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.14%, a decrease of 73.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 341,968K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 53,995K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,041K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 39,417K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Growth Associates III holds 38,412K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 34,667K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,388K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,333K shares, representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 50.86% over the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Background Information

Aurora Innovation, Inc., doing business as Aurora, is an American self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.

