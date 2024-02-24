Aurora Innovation (AUR) Price Target Increased by 10.15% to 3.84

The average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation (NasdaqGS:AUR) has been revised to 3.84 / share. This is an increase of 10.15% from the prior estimate of 3.49 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.43% from the latest reported closing price of 2.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 9.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.30%, an increase of 285.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.85% to 825,469K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 115,361K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 74,223K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,667K shares, representing an increase of 53.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 70.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 59,824K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 70.96% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 39,417K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 33,634K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurora Innovation, Inc., doing business as Aurora, is an American self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.

