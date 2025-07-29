Aurora Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, after the bell.

The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% in the previous quarter. For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 12 cents per share, flat with the year-ago actual.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Aurora Innovation, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Aurora Innovation, Inc. Quote

Things to Note: Scaling, Spending, Strategy

Investors are watching closely for updates on cash use, commercialization progress and operational scaling. For the remainder of 2025, Aurora anticipates average quarterly cash use between $175 million and $185 million, reflecting an uptick in capital expenditures. This increase primarily supports the continued development of its new hardware programs, crucial to its long-term vision of scaling autonomous driving technology.

Following the achievement of a major commercial launch milestone earlier this year, Aurora is now shifting its strategic focus. In the months ahead, the company plans to expand its driverless operations, aiming to demonstrate the reliability and cost-effectiveness of the Aurora Driver technology across various applications. These efforts are aligned with its broader goals of achieving profitability and preparing for full-scale deployment.

In the second quarter, stakeholders should expect updates on new pilot programs, fleet expansion, or partnerships that further validate Aurora’s roadmap. With significant R&D underway and commercialization underway, the quarter could be pivotal in determining whether Aurora remains on track to achieve its initial scaling and profitability ambitions. The market will be eager for evidence of execution, not just potential.

Bleak Chances of an Earnings Beat for AUR

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AUR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

AUR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time.

Api Group APG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating a 10% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 37 cents per share, suggesting a 12% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat on earnings in three of the past four quarters and met once, delivering an average surprise of 4.1%.

APG currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, implying a 3.5% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.36 per share, flat with the year-ago figure. The company beat on earnings in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.9%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

