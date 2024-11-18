Aurora Energy Metals Secures Lucrative Deal with Eagle Energy

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (AU:1AE) has released an update.
Aurora Energy Metals Limited has entered into an option agreement with Eagle Energy Metals for a strategic sale of the Aurora Uranium Project. This transaction could yield Aurora up to $26 million in share consideration and option payments, and provide a significant stake in a US-listed company. Investors are attracted to the potential for increased valuation due to the project’s US-based leadership and listing, promising a promising upside for Aurora’s shareholders.
