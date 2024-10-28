Aurora Energy Metals Schedules Annual Meeting for Shareholders

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (AU:1AE) has released an update.

Aurora Energy Metals Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia, where shareholders can vote in person or via proxy. This gathering is crucial for investors interested in the company’s future strategies and performance. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and make their influence felt.

