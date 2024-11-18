Aurora Energy Metals Plans Significant Securities Issuance

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (AU:1AE) has released an update.

Aurora Energy Metals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 30 million new securities in the form of options, exercisable at AUD 15 cents, set to expire three years from their issue date. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial initiatives to potentially enhance its market position. The proposed issue date for these securities is May 16, 2025.

