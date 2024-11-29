News & Insights

Aurora Energy Metals Passes Resolutions, Eyes Uranium Growth

November 29, 2024 — 12:18 am EST

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (AU:1AE) has released an update.

Aurora Energy Metals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. As the company continues to focus on its uranium assets in the USA and Australia, investors may find opportunities in its strategic developments, particularly with the Aurora Uranium Project. Aurora’s exploration endeavors align with global energy demands, positioning it as a noteworthy player in the critical minerals sector.

