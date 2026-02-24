Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Price Target Decreased by 14.75% to 7.17

The average one-year price target for Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) has been revised to $7.17 / share. This is a decrease of 14.75% from the prior estimate of $8.40 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.46% from the latest reported closing price of $5.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Cannabis. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACB is 0.04%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.24% to 8,431K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 1,509K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,149K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing a decrease of 16.80%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 993K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares , representing a decrease of 73.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 58.90% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 771K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing a decrease of 49.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 55.01% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 770K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%.

