Aurora Cannabis to move U.S. listing to Nasdaq

May 13 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, ACB.N said on Thursday it would move its U.S. stock listing to the Nasdaq due to the exchange's "cost-effectiveness," following similar moves by rivals last year.

Its shares, currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, fell nearly 9% in extended trading as it missed expectations for third-quarter revenue, hit by the impact of coronavirus-induced restrictions in Canada.

"This listing transfer will enable us to realize cost efficiencies as part of our efforts to deliver long-term value to shareholders," Chief Executive Officer Miguel Martin said in a statement.

Rivals Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.O and Aphria Inc also moved their U.S. listings to the Nasdaq in 2020, citing lower costs. Aphria delisted this year after its reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed Tilray TLRY.TO, TLRY.O.

Aurora's shares will start trading on the Nasdaq on May 25 under the ticker symbol "ACB."

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

