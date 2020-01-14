Aurora Cannabis stock Has Dropped 22% in 2020. Here's Why.

Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to drop 2.6%. Can Aurora Cannabis can pay back its debt? And why Delta Air Lines stock trades at a big discount.

Three numbers to start your day:

—from the year before. That might seem like a big decline, but it probably isn’t as bad as it sounds.

First of all, companies have bought back a lot of stock over the last year. That means each remaining share is entitled to a larger portion of the company’s income. And that means the S&P 500 companies’ earnings per share could actually have fallen only 0.4% last quarter.

Another thing is that companies tend to beat analysts’ estimates for their earnings. If they did so at their historical rate last quarter, S&P 500 earnings per share could end up 0.5% higher than a year ago. That’s according to Credit Suisse. That’s better than a 2.6% drop—but still nothing to write home about.

It’s behind the broader market, but better than most of Delta’s competitors.

That’s because airline sales and earnings are highly sensitive to the health of the broader economy—which means they can see big swings. And that uncertainty has kept a lid on airline stocks’ valuations. Delta and its peers trade for a big discount to the rest of the market.

Delta (DAL) will have a chance to update investors on its recent performance when it reports fourth-quarter earnings this morning.

—at the end of its most recent quarter. And investors are getting more and more worried that the Canadian pot producer will have difficulty paying back its creditors—especially because it’s going to be a while before the company is profitable.

And so investors have piled out of the stock. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shares have dropped almost 22% since the start of 2020 alone. And it might still have room to fall: Two analysts recently lowered their price targets to less than half of the stock’s current value.

Aurora’s executives say they are confident that sales will ramp up as new cannabis products like edibles are introduced. But the company will need to show that it can generate cash from those sales to pay down its debt.

