Aurora Cannabis Selects Great North Distributors As Exclusive Distributor In Canada

(RTTNews) - Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc. said it has entered into an agreement with Great North Distributors Inc., Canada's first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis.

Under the deal, Great North will be the exclusive representative for Aurora's portfolio of brands across the Canadian cannabis retail environment.

Great North Distributors, a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, will assume responsibility for Aurora's sales execution on January 25, 2021.

Aurora Cannabis' brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva CBD.

"The agreement is designed to significantly bolster Aurora's market position in Canada. Great North brings deep experience across the spectrum of sales capabilities that will further differentiate Aurora as a leader in the growing cannabis space," said Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis noted that Great North has reach across every province in Canada, with established relationships and expertise in working with provincially-owned and operated retailers as well as private retailers in Canada's cannabis industry.

Great North applies data analytics capabilities to the sector, providing suppliers with a data-driven approach to cannabis sales.

In November 2019, Tinley Beverage Co. said it signed a deal with Great North Distributors to distribute its cannabis beverages throughout Canada. Tinley represented the first U.S. brand in Great North's portfolio.

Great North is also the exclusive distributor for other brands, including Aphria and Pasha Brands.

Aphria said in May 2018 that it signed an agreement for Great North Distributors to serve as exclusive manufacturer's representative for Aphria's adult-use cannabis products throughout Canada.

