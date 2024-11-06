News & Insights

Aurora Cannabis Sees Record Growth in Q2 2025

November 06, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) has released an update.

Aurora Cannabis reported impressive fiscal 2025 second-quarter results, achieving a record adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million, marking a 210% increase year-over-year. The company saw a 29% rise in net revenue to $81.1 million, driven by strong growth in its global medical cannabis sector, particularly in markets like Australia and Germany. Aurora also maintained a robust balance sheet with significant cash reserves and a debt-free cannabis operation.

