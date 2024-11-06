Aurora Cannabis sees positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3

“In Q3 2025, we expect to see continued strong net revenue and adjusted gross margins across our global medical cannabis business, supported by net revenue1 growth in Europe and Australia. For plant propagation, we expect to see seasonally reduced net revenues and adjusted gross profit1 that will be in line with historical seasonal trends as 25%-35% of revenues are normally earned in the second half of a calendar year. Positive adjusted EBITDA is expected to continue, while free cash flow is projected to be positive due to strong net revenue and continued spend discipline, resulting in strong adjusted gross margins.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ACB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.