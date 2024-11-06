Aurora Cannabis reports Q2 revenue C$81.1M vs. C$63.1M last year

Net income from continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was C$1.7M compared to net income of C$0.4M for the prior year period. The increase in net income of C$1.2M compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 primarily relates to a decrease in other income of C$8.4M and decrease of operating expenses of C$0.7M, offset by an increase in gross profit of C$7.8M. “Our strong quarterly results demonstrate Aurora’s leadership in global medical cannabis and ability to capitalize on opportunities within rapidly growing markets such as Australia, Germany, Poland, and the UK. International revenue increased 93% to $35 million, exceeding Canadian Medical revenue for the first time, and contributing 57% to total global medical cannabis revenue. The Bevo plant propagation segment also grew a robust 21% during its seasonally lowest quarter, proving the efficacy of our diversified operating model,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Miguel Martin. “With two quarters remaining in the fiscal year, we are proud to have delivered record adjusted EBITDA1 and believe fiscal 2025 is anchored by our commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and the continued strength of our balance sheet,” Mr. Martin concluded.

