ACB

Aurora Cannabis Reports Narrower Loss In Q3

June 14, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the third quarter, which can be credited to the impact of the Bevo acquisition, as it coincides with the beginning of its historically productive time of the year.

The company reported loss of C$87.23 million compared with loss of C$67.2 million last year.

The revenue was C$64 million in the third quarter compared to C$50.4 million in 2022. The company noted that the Bevo acquisition contributed C$10.7 million in revenue. Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects cannabis net revenue similar to the third quarter.

In the regular trading session on Tuesday, the stock closed at $0.58, up $0.02 or 4.77%. However, during the premarket trading, the stock is currently trading at $0.59, up 0.68%.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
