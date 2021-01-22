Aurora Cannabis Raises $125 Million in "Bought Deal" Financing Arrangement

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) announced yesterday that it has raised $125 million by issuing 12 million units priced at $10.45 each through a financing strategy called a "bought deal." The units are one share of the marijuana grower's stock and one half of a share's purchase warrant that can be exercised anytime over the next three years to acquire a full share of stock at a price of $12.60 per warrant share.

BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets will be acquiring the units and have another 30 days to acquire an additional 10% of the total at the same terms if there is an overallotment.

Image source: Getty Images.

A good deal for both sides

A bought deal is one in which investment banks agree to buy the entire block of stock a company is issuing, but because it's a riskier move for the buyers (since they then have to try to sell the stock itself), they usually get a significant discount on the stock.

Conversely, a bought deal is less risky for the issuer because it is getting the entire sum of money it seeks without the worry of trying to sell the shares itself. The arrangements have been very popular with pot stocks.

Aurora's stock closed at $11.17 per share on Thursday, meaning BMO and ATB got a 6% discount, plus each share they bought essentially includes a warrant to buy two shares.

Aurora says it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including reducing its debt. At the end of December, the marijuana grower had around $370 million in convertible debentures and long-term debt.

Aurora Cannabis has raised cash through stock sales several times over the past few months, diluting investors. While a poor performer in 2020, its shares are up 34% so far in 2021 and have tripled in value from their October lows.

10 stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aurora Cannabis Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.