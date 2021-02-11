Aurora Cannabis Pops After Hours on Second-Quarter Results

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) was lively in after-hours trading on Thursday, following release of its second-quarter 2021 figures following market close.

The high-profile Canadian marijuana company's net revenue for the period was just under 67.7 million Canadian dollars ($53.3 million), which was down marginally from the previous quarter's results, but 23% higher on a year-over-year basis.

Meanwhile, the comprehensive net loss came in at nearly CA$302 million ($238 million), or CA$1.74 ($1.37) per share. This put it between the first-quarter shortfall of CA$106 million ($83 million) and the CA$1.3 billion ($1.0 million) of the year-ago quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

Encouragingly, both of Aurora's main product categories -- recreational marijuana and medical product -- saw healthy annual rises. For the former, this was 25%, helped by a CA$1.7 million ($1.3 million) sequential improvement in the sale of derivatives such as edibles and vapes.

The medical segment, the larger of the two in terms of sales for the company, grew 42%. This is particularly heartening given that medical cannabis has significantly higher margins than its recreational counterpart. International sales were the fuel that lit the rocket, as a growing market abroad boosted Aurora's medical take by 562%.

The company didn't hesitate to point out that its use of cash has fallen dramatically, with a 74% year-over-year chop to CA$70.5 million ($55.5 million) for the quarter. At the end of the period, it had CA$565 million ($445 million) in cash on its books.

In early after-hours trading Thursday, Aurora stock was up by more than 8%, well ahead of the gain in the S&P 500 during standard market hours.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.