US Markets
ACB

Aurora Cannabis plans layoffs, closing five facilities

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Aurora Cannabis on Tuesday announced significant staff reductions and plans to shut five facilities over the next two quarters, as the cash-crunched cannabis industry scrambles to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds guidance, background

June 23 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, ACB.N on Tuesday announced significant staff reductions and plans to shut five facilities over the next two quarters, as the cash-crunched cannabis industry scrambles to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian pot producer said it has cut its selling, general and administrative (SG&A) workforce by 25% and will lay off 30% of its production staff over the next two quarters.

A slow roll out of retail stores, the prevalence of illicit markets and burgeoning supply from producers racing to assert dominance have led to steep price declines and unsold pot stacking up.

Aurora said it expects SG&A expenses to be around C$42 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with C$75.1 million, excluding severance costs, recorded in the third quarter.

It also expects production asset impairment charges of up to C$60 million in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 1.3503 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACB

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular