Aurora Cannabis Opens Flagship Retail Store In Canada

(RTTNews) - Canada-based cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc. opened its flagship retail store last week in the West Edmonton Mall in the namesake Canadian city.

The 11,000 square-feet store in the largest shopping mall in North America combines both a retail cannabis store and an "immersive experiential space", the company said. Visitors from around the world can explore unique products as well as participate in a rotating calendar of programming and events in the store.

According to Aurora Cannabis, its flagship retail store will offer visitors a safe, age-gated retail experience in full compliance with federal and provincial regulations.

"Aurora is proud to call Edmonton home. It's here where we established our roots and built our business. There's no better place for us to open the doors to our flagship store and to welcome consumers from all over the world to join us in celebrating how far the cannabis movement has come and how quickly it continues to grow," said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis noted it is the first cannabis retailer to operate within a mall of this size. The company will serve as the mall's exclusive cannabis retailer.

Aurora Cannabis hired Bruce Mau Design in collaboration with GMC Architects to design the store.

The flagship store will host world-class researchers, creators and culture makers to lead sessions with artists, chefs, local innovators and experts in the emerging world of cannabis, the company said.

Visitors to the store will have access to over 42 different cannabis products from the Aurora family of brands, such as San Rafael '71, Alta Vie, Whistler Cannabis Co and Woodstock.

