Aurora Cannabis names new CEO, to book $1.4 bln in charges

Adds details on Q4 forecast, background

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO on Tuesday appointed insider Miguel Martin as its chief executive officer and said it would record up to C$1.8 billion ($1.37 billion) in impairment charges in the fourth quarter.

Martin will replace interim CEO Michael Singer, who will remain executive chairman, the company said in a statement.

Aurora in February announced the exit of founder and Chief Executive Officer Terry Booth, along with 500 job cuts and impairment charges, as it came under fire for its aggressive global expansion amid uncertain demand.

Aurora said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue to be between C$70 million and C$72 million, including C$66 million to C$68 million in cannabis net revenue.

($1 = 1.3155 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.