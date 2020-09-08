Commodities
Aurora Cannabis names new CEO, to book $1.4 bln in charges

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc on Tuesday appointed insider Miguel Martin as its chief executive officer and said it would record up to C$1.8 billion ($1.37 billion) in impairment charges in the fourth quarter.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO on Tuesday appointed insider Miguel Martin as its chief executive officer and said it would record up to C$1.8 billion ($1.37 billion) in impairment charges in the fourth quarter.

Martin will replace interim CEO Michael Singer, who will remain executive chairman, the company said in a statement.

Aurora in February announced the exit of founder and Chief Executive Officer Terry Booth, along with 500 job cuts and impairment charges, as it came under fire for its aggressive global expansion amid uncertain demand.

Aurora said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue to be between C$70 million and C$72 million, including C$66 million to C$68 million in cannabis net revenue.

    Most Popular