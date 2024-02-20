News & Insights

Aurora Cannabis names former Bristol Myers executive as CFO

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 20, 2024 — 07:24 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Adds details and background in paragraph 2-3

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian pot firm Aurora Cannabis ACB.TOsaid on Tuesday it has appointed Simona King, a former executive of Bristol Myers-Squibb, as its Chief Financial Officer.

King will succeed Glen Ibbott, who is stepping down immediately to pursue other opportunities, the company said.

Ibbott, who joined Aurora in 2017, will remain with the company in an advisory role over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
