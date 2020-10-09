Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $5.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 31.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACB as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ACB to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $47.09 million, down 17.42% from the year-ago period.

ACB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.87 per share and revenue of $233.06 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.58% and +12.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.37% lower. ACB currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

