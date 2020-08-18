Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

ACB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $54.37 million, down 36.32% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ACB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.