Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $0.70, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 14.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 14.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 14, 2020. On that day, ACB is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $46.93 million, down 4.23% from the prior-year quarter.

ACB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.94 per share and revenue of $197.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -327.27% and -0.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.41% lower. ACB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.