Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed the most recent trading day at $0.75, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.78% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACB as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ACB is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.44 million, up 0.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $204.12 million. These totals would mark changes of -322.73% and +3.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.68% higher within the past month. ACB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.