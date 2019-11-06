Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed the most recent trading day at $3.72, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow 0%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.4% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ACB is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $72.82 million, up 220.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $391.87 million, which would represent changes of +50% and +97.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.94% lower. ACB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

