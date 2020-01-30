Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $1.94, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.65% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ACB is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.22 million, up 51.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $293.91 million, which would represent changes of +36.36% and +48.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.81% lower within the past month. ACB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

