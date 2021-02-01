Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $11.20, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 34.18% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 11, 2021. On that day, ACB is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $53.89 million, up 26.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.17 per share and revenue of $225.46 million, which would represent changes of +59.09% and +8.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. ACB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.