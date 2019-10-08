Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $4.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 31.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACB as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ACB to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.20 million, up 248.75% from the prior-year quarter.

ACB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $443.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.09% and +124.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 97.22% lower. ACB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

