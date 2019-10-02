Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $4.15, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 27.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.72% in that time.

ACB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.20 million, up 248.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $443.77 million, which would represent changes of +59.09% and +124.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 97.22% lower. ACB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.