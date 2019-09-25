Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.76, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.54% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACB as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.20 million, up 248.75% from the prior-year quarter.

ACB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $443.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.09% and +124.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 97.22% lower. ACB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.