Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed the most recent trading day at $5.27, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACB as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ACB to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.39 million, up 258.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $458.60 million, which would represent changes of +63.64% and +131.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 83.33% lower. ACB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

