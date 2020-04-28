Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $0.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.37% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 17.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.35% in that time.

ACB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.93 million, down 4.23% from the year-ago period.

ACB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.94 per share and revenue of $197.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -327.27% and -0.07%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.41% higher. ACB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

