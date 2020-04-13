Aurora Cannabis falls on capital raise, reverse stock split

April 13 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc's ACB.TO, ACB.N U.S.-listed shares fell nearly 14% in morning trade on Monday after the Canadian pot producer renewed an at-the-market offering under which it can raise as much as $350 million in equity capital.

The company said its board also approved a reverse stock split of 1:12 to boost its share price above $1, the minimum required to maintain a listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Aurora's U.S.-listed shares were last trading below 80 cents.

Companies in the nascent marijuana industry had a rough 2019 and things are worsening this year, with many running out of cash at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has investors on the sidelines across all sectors.

Producers CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO and James E Wagner Cultivation Corp JWCAh.V filed for bankruptcy protection two weeks earlier.

Edmonton, Alberta-based Aurora said on Monday it had about C$205 million ($146.8 million) cash as of March 31, including all the money it raised under the original at-the-market offering announced in May 2019.

Shares of other cannabis companies were also down on Monday with Tilray Inc TLRY.O down more than 8%, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO off 5% and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO down over 3%.

($1 = 1.3966 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.