Commodities
ACB

Aurora Cannabis falls on capital raise, reverse stock split

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aurora Cannabis Inc's U.S.-listed shares fell nearly 14% in morning trade on Monday after the Canadian pot producer renewed an at-the-market offering under which it can raise as much as $350 million in equity capital.

April 13 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc's ACB.TO, ACB.N U.S.-listed shares fell nearly 14% in morning trade on Monday after the Canadian pot producer renewed an at-the-market offering under which it can raise as much as $350 million in equity capital.

The company said its board also approved a reverse stock split of 1:12 to boost its share price above $1, the minimum required to maintain a listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Aurora's U.S.-listed shares were last trading below 80 cents.

Companies in the nascent marijuana industry had a rough 2019 and things are worsening this year, with many running out of cash at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has investors on the sidelines across all sectors.

Producers CannTrust Holdings Inc TRST.TO and James E Wagner Cultivation Corp JWCAh.V filed for bankruptcy protection two weeks earlier.

Edmonton, Alberta-based Aurora said on Monday it had about C$205 million ($146.8 million) cash as of March 31, including all the money it raised under the original at-the-market offering announced in May 2019.

Shares of other cannabis companies were also down on Monday with Tilray Inc TLRY.O down more than 8%, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO off 5% and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO down over 3%.

($1 = 1.3966 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACB TRST TLRY HEXO CRON

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular