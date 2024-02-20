Aurora Cannabis CFO Glen Ibbott Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB, ACB.TO), the Canadian medical cannabis company, announced on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Glen Ibbott has stepped down with effect from February 20 to pursue new opportunities.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Simona King as CFO, with effect from February 21.

King has worked for nearly 20 years at Bristol Myers-Squibb.

In addition, Aurora has announced the completion of its previously announced consolidation of shares on a 10 to 1 basis.

The shares will begin trading on a post-consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACB" at the opening of trading on February 20.

