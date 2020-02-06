Aurora Cannabis CEO steps down, company to announce job cuts

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis co-founder and Chief Executive Terry Booth will retire and step down from the marijuana producer, with Executive Chairman Michael Singer becoming interim CEO, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. Aurora will also cut jobs to "better align with the short-term market reality and focus on reaching profitability," and cut costs across many areas of the business, Booth said in the memo. A company spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chris Reese) ((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;)) Keywords: AURORA CANNABIS CEO/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.