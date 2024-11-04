Aurora Cannabis call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Aurora Cannabis (ACB) with 4,183 calls trading, 2.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 32 points to 379.40%. 11/8 weekly 6 calls and 11/8 weekly 6.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on November 6th.
