Aurora Cannabis appoints Miguel Martin as CEO

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Tuesday it has appointed Miguel Martin as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Martin will replace Michael Singer, who has served as interim CEO since February and will remain executive chairman, the company said in a statement.

