Aurora Cannabis appoints Miguel Martin as CEO

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO said on Tuesday it has appointed Miguel Martin as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Martin will replace Michael Singer, who has served as interim CEO since February and will remain executive chairman, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

