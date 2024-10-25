Aurora Cannabis to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) has released an update.

Aurora Cannabis Inc., a leading global medical cannabis company, will unveil its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before markets open on November 6, 2024. The company has scheduled an investor conference call on the same day, hosted by CEO Miguel Martin and CFO Simona King, to discuss these results. Aurora Cannabis continues to expand its influence in the medical and consumer cannabis markets across multiple continents.

