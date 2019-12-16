Aurora Cannabis and Tilray's Technology Provider's Q4 Revenue Soars 120%

Last week, EnWave (TSXV: ENW) (OTC: NWVCF) reported fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2019. For the quarter, the cannabis player's revenue soared 120% year over year. It broke even on the bottom line, just as it did in the year-ago period.

The Canada-based company makes all-natural dried cheese snacks, and it licenses, manufactures, and installs equipment for dehydrating organic materials, including food, pharmaceuticals, and cannabis -- both marijuana and hemp.

EnWave shares on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange (TSX) have gained 26.8% over the last year, through Dec. 13, while shares traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States are up 28.4%. These results outpace the S&P 500's 22% return over this period.

Image source: Getty Images.

EnWave's Q4 key numbers

All monetary figures are in Canadian dollars.

Metric Fiscal Q4 2019 Fiscal Q4 2018 Change Revenue CA$16.2 million CA$7.4 million 120% Earnings per share CA$0.00 CA$0.00 N/A

Data source: EnWave. Results are for the period ended Sept. 30 and are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The revenue boost was driven by NutraDried's large distribution increase to Costco and EnWave Canada's growth in the number of Radiant Energy Vacuum [REV] dehydration technology machines sold.

Gross margin came in at 28.4%, down from 44.3% in the year-ago period, but unchanged from last quarter's result. Gross margin will likely be inconsistent from quarter to quarter for some time because of the lumpy nature and relatively small number of EnWave Canada's machine sales.

Annual segment results

Management breaks out segment income results on a fiscal year-to-date basis, rather than by the quarter, and that's the best way for investors to consider the results given the company's small size.

Metric Fiscal Q4 2019 Fiscal Q4 2018 Change Segment Fiscal 2019 Revenue Year-Over-Year Change Fiscal 2019 Segment Income Year-Over-Year Change Revenue CA$16.2 million CA$7.4 million 120% NutraDried CA$30.0 million 82% CA$3.0 million (2%) Earnings per share CA$0.00 CA$0.00 N/A EnWave Canada (REV dehydration business) CA$12.8 million 103% (CA$5.0 million) N/A. Loss widened from CA$864,000 in the year-ago period. Segment totals CA$42.8 million 88% (CA$2.0 million) N/A. Loss widened from CA$945,000 in the year-ago period.

Data source: EnWave.

EnWave Canada signed 14 new royalty-bearing commercial license agreements during fiscal 2019 through to the date of the earnings report. Seven of these licenses were in the cannabis vertical and six were in the food products vertical. (Yep, that leaves one more -- EnWave didn't specify the vertical. Pharmaceutical is a good bet.) In fiscal 2019, the segment sold more than triple the capacity of REV machinery than it sold in 2018.

The company's notable activity in 2019 in the cannabis space includes:

Signed a royalty-bearing licensing deal and an intellectual-property partnership with Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) , a major Canadian marijuana grower. Moreover, Aurora made a $10 million strategic equity investment in EnWave, giving it an approximate 4.91% ownership stake.

, a major Canadian marijuana grower. Moreover, Aurora made a strategic equity investment in EnWave, giving it an approximate 4.91% ownership stake. Signed a royalty-bearing license with Electric Farms, which will use REV tech to dehydrate hemp flowers grown in its indoor and outdoor facilities in Tennessee.

Installed the first 60kW REV machine at Tilray's (NASDAQ: TLRY) Ontario facility. This is EnWave's first commercial-scale machine installed for cannabis processing in Canada. The major Canadian grower has the exclusive right to use and sublicense EnWave's REV tech in Canada. (Aurora has a nonexclusive sublicense from Tilray to use REV tech in Canada.)

The company's U.S-based wholly owned NutraDried Food subsidiary produces Moon Cheese using EnWave Canada's REV dehydration technology. This segment's underlying profitability is notably better than the numbers above suggest. In April, the company reorganized NutraDried's sales and marketing operation, incurring a one-time restructuring charge of CA$612,000. It hired two top execs and terminated its management services agreement with an outside entity. While this resulted in a short-term hit to profitability, the company expects it will reduce its longer-term sales and marketing cost.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends EnWave. The Motley Fool owns shares of EnWave. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.