Is Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1009 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACB's full-year earnings has moved 2400% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ACB has gained about 25.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO). The stock is up 11.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AdaptHealth Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aurora Cannabis Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 83 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.7% so far this year, meaning that ACB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. AdaptHealth Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. and AdaptHealth Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.