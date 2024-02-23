Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Price Target Increased by 788.29% to 6.05

The average one-year price target for Aurora Cannabis (NasdaqCM:ACB) has been revised to 6.05 / share. This is an increase of 788.29% from the prior estimate of 0.68 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.48 to a high of 9.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.69% from the latest reported closing price of 3.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Cannabis. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACB is 0.05%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 43,375K shares. The put/call ratio of ACB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 15,194K shares representing 27.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,387K shares, representing an increase of 25.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 10,300K shares representing 18.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,355K shares, representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 19.77% over the last quarter.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 2,692K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,645K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,666K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 86.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 398.10% over the last quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Canada, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis and hemp products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched.

