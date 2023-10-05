Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Price Target Increased by 5.29% to 0.75

The average one-year price target for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) has been revised to 0.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 0.71 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.53 to a high of 1.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.88% from the latest reported closing price of 0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Cannabis. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 12.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACB is 0.05%, an increase of 31.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.75% to 55,310K shares. The put/call ratio of ACB is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Verition Fund Management holds 12,337K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares, representing an increase of 75.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 198.39% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 11,387K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,346K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 8,346K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,646K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,809K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,716K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Canada, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis and hemp products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched.

