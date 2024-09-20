News & Insights

Markets
ACB

Aurora Appoints CEO Miguel Martin As Executive Chairman

September 20, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) announced on Friday that the Board has unanimously appointed Miguel Martin, CEO since September 2020, as Executive Chairman, while Ron Funk, the outgoing Chairman, will take on the role of Lead Independent Director, effective immediately.

Additionally, Michael Singer has been appointed to both the Audit Committee and the Human Resource and Compensation Committee. Rajesh Uttamchandani will join the Human Resource and Compensation Committee and the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.