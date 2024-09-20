Aurora Appoints CEO Miguel Martin As Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) announced on Friday that the Board has unanimously appointed Miguel Martin, CEO since September 2020, as Executive Chairman, while Ron Funk, the outgoing Chairman, will take on the role of Lead Independent Director, effective immediately.

Additionally, Michael Singer has been appointed to both the Audit Committee and the Human Resource and Compensation Committee. Rajesh Uttamchandani will join the Human Resource and Compensation Committee and the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee.

